NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are joining forces with the U.S. Marine Corps and THE UPS STORES to collect thousands of toys for children who would likely not receive gifts for the holidays.

The annual Toys for Tots Drive collects new, unwrapped toys at all participating UPS locations and donates them to families in need. This year, the need is greater than ever as thousands of families struggle to keep up economically.

The US Marines will be accepting toys that are collected at all participating UPS Store locations but dollar donations are also appreciated, especially this year. Financial donations allow the US Marines to buy toys at a discount, in bulk, and pre-sort them based on need since they will not have outside volunteers this year.

Here is how you can donate to Toys for Tots this year:

Donate online here.

You can drop off your new unwrapped toy at all participating UPS Store locations. Click here for a drop off location near you.

When donating consider donating a toy or item for a pre-teen or teenager as they are groups in need of donated items. Some ideas for this age group range from hand-held electronics to board games, bath gift sets, backpacks, sporting equipment or hair dryers/straighteners.

Thank you for supporting Toys For Tots.