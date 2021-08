Tickets are on sale now!

The single-day virtual festival brings together book lovers of all ages, independent book sellers, authors, poets, illustrators and local businesses to celebrate the written word.

Virtual Event Series

As part of The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Virtual Event Series, the San Diego Festival of Books is bringing two virtual events: Live Q&A Event and Children’s Storytime for you to enjoy at home with your family. For information CLICK HERE !

Tickets are on sale now!