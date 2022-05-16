Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

This fun-filled three day event offers early morning Hot Air Balloon Flights, an evening Balloon Glow, Wine Tastings, Craft Beer as well as a Commercial Court with over 150 vendors – and a Food Court filled with your favorite Festival foods!

The Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival offers a "festival within a festival" and features:

Arts and crafts

Commercial exhibits

Food court

Kids Faire

Top-name concerts

Wine tasting in the Wine Gardens

Wine Tasting

Wine tasting features different premium wines from numerous Temecula Valley wineries as well as others from Southern California.

Hot Air Balloon Flights

Make your Festival experience memorable and book a hot air balloon flight.

Your flight will begin at sunrise as the balloon lifts gently into the sapphire skies above Lake Skinner. Balloons cannot "steer" and must fly with the gentle breezes of the air currents. You could find yourself back at the Festival grounds or floating gracefully over the Temecula Valley wine country.

Your pilot will return you safely to the Festival and an afternoon of fun.

More Festival Information

The Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival is not a city organized event. More information about the festival can be found at the festival website.

Join us: June 3-5, 2022 at Lake Skinner Regional Park.