Support Our Schools with the SDCCU “Stuff the Bus” Online School Supply Drive

DONATE HERE!

Kids face many hardships and school supplies should not be one of them. That’s why SDCCU Stuff the Bus is once again collecting monetary donations to purchase back-to-school supplies for students experiencing homelessness to help set these students up for success in the coming school year. The annual Stuff the Bus campaign, now in its 8th year, was launched in partnership with San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®).

This year, in addition to the online collection, the community can also make in-store monetary donations at any Ralphs or Food 4 Less grocery store locations in San Diego County through July 31st. To find the closest Ralphs and Food 4 Less grocery store near you click HERE.

Having a backpack and all of the needed back-to-school supplies is essential for success in the school year. A small donation can make a big difference in the life of a student in need.



What your donation can do:

$20 = 1 Filled Elementary Backpack

$25 = 1 Filled Secondary Backpack

$100 = Case of Empty Backpacks

$250 = Case of filled backpacks, elementary

$300 = Case of filled backpacks, middle/high