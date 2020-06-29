Stuff The Bus

“Stuff the Bus” Online School Supply Drive

DONATE HERE

During the last school year, more than 22,000 school-aged children were identified as homeless in San Diego County. Now many more parents and students are facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. School supplies should not be one of them. That’s why for the 6th year, San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®) is partnering with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) to collect money to buy school supplies for students in need. Help these students start the year with the supplies they need just like all of their peers.  

All donations will go to the SDCOE via Phenomenal Families. The SDCOE will be purchasing and distributing the backpacks to districts all around San Diego county.

What your donation can do:

$20 = 1 Filled Elementary Backpack

$25 = 1 Filled Secondary Backpack

$100 = Case of Empty Backpacks

$250 = Case of filled backpacks, elementary

$300 = Case of filled backpacks, middle/high 

