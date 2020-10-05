SOUTH BAY's Youth Virtual Job Fair

San Diego area employers with opportunities for young adults are invited to participate the 3rd virtual South Bay Job Fair. The employment fair will take place on October 22 from 9:30 AM to 1:30 pm via ZOOM.



Employers are hiring for local jobs, available now! “The most impactful way to regain our quality of life is through meaningful employment and stimulation of our local economies. We continue to see unemployment figures rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need to act now, to ensure the vitality of our communities,” shares Jacqueline Reynoso, President/ CEO of the National City Chamber of Commerce and founder of this annual workforce development program.



The job fair is organized by the National City Chamber Foundation in partnership with South County Business Services, San Diego Career Centers, Employment Development Department (EDD), Southwestern College, and San Diego Workforce Partnership. Since the job fair’s inception in 2011, National City’s unemployment rate had dropped significantly from 20% to 4.5% in pre COVID-19 conditions. Unfortunately, we are seeing unprecedented unemployment figures, with the nation reporting rates as high as 25% in some US cities, and upwards of 35% in National City. “In response to these challenging and unprecedented times, we need to adapt and continue to support our workforce development initiatives - creating virtual connections between employers and prospective employees,” shares Christine Perri, event chair and Dean of Southwestern College’s Higher Education Center at National City.



Those attending the job fair are encouraged to prepare with an updated resume, dress to impress in professional attire (at home for virtual appearance), and project a positive attitude. In addition, Andrea Matiz, South County Career Center Manager, shares, “It’s important for job seekers to take the time to research companies and job openings they are applying to, and follow up with them after the Job Fair.” Taking initiative and expressing enthusiasm makes a positive first impression.



Job seekers will have access to employers via ZOOM and obtain career information.



Participants will also receive valuable information on the Job Corps Program, Teen Job Help, Department of Rehabilitation’s Internship Program, MAAC Project’s Latinas in Finance Program, the Workforce Partnership’s Tech Hire Program, and other valuable resources available from the Employment Development Department and South County Career Center.



Corporate and media sponsors, contact event organizers to support this critical workforce development initiative at foundation@nationalcitychamber.org.



Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/684188952442389/



WHEN: October 22, 2020 from 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM



WHERE: ZOOM



REGISTRATION REQUIRED FOR EMPLOYERS, JOB SEEKERS, and SPONSORS:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtce-rqDwoGtbO0ABzrzelrawCjZt67-YR

