She Fest San Diego

She Fest kicks off San Diego’s Pride Week with live music, games and activities, workshops, vendors, and community-oriented booths in the relaxing North Park Community Park in San Diego, California on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Over 1,000 people are expected to attend this volunteer-led, free celebration of LGBTQ+ women and their allies.

She Fest is a woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women while fostering meaningful connections within and between the LGBTQ+ and larger San Diego communities.

Building on second wave feminism’s creed of “the personal is political,” we are guided by principles of intersectional feminism: we recognize that while all women experience oppression, we also all experience oppression in varying forms based on race, class, gender, sexuality, dis/ability, etc. We want everyone at She Fest to feel supported, included, and represented. She Fest is intentionally inclusive of transgender women, nonbinary people, intersex people, and gender nonconforming folks. We welcome any community member of any gender identity or sexuality that feels at home with “she” and wants to help us celebrate what “she” means to them. For more info CLICK HERE.