‘Sesame Street' Parade Of Lights Drive-Thru Experience

For a limited time, experience SeaWorld in an entirely new way during the "Sesame Street" Parade of Lights Drive-Thru! For the first time ever, and from the comfort of your own vehicle, journey through twinkling lights, dance to a lively "Sesame Street" soundtrack, and wave hi to your favorite furry friends.

After passing through the entrance, begin your journey through thousands of dazzling lights lined with your "Sesame Street" friends physically distanced on parade floats while listening to "Sesame Street" music along the way. The excitement continues as you venture under the illuminated SkyTower to snap photos, drive under two different tunnels of lights, and cruise through "Sesame Street" Village. Make your experience even sweeter with tasty treats such as soft pretzels, cotton candy, and hot cocoa available to enjoy in the car with limited contact purchasing.

So buckle up and join us for a night to remember at the "Sesame Street" Parade of Lights Drive-Thru!

Face coverings are required at transaction points (admission, merchandise, and culinary) during your experience and when coming into contact with any SeaWorld Ambassadors. All guests must stay inside of their vehicles for the duration of the experience. Sitting in the back of trucks or on the roof of vehicles is strictly prohibited.