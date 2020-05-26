SDCCU Investment Services Presents Investing During Uncertainty on May 27, 2020

San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, and SDCCU Investment Services will present a free educational webinar on Investing During Uncertainty on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (PT). The webinar will be presented by Robert Fox, SDCCU senior vice president of investment services. The webinar format allows the community to join the presentation online from the safety of their own homes. This free webinar is open to the public, but space is limited. For webinar details, please visit [sdccu.com/investmentwebinar]sdccu.com/investmentwebinar.

This webinar will provide an expert overview on investing during uncertain times, such as the current pandemic and the affects it has had on our economy. Fox will provide his 2020 economic and market forecasts, a road to recovery playbook and a focus on the long-term strategies investors can adopt now.

Robert Fox joined SDCCU as Senior Vice President of SDCCU Investment Services in November 2015. In this capacity, he oversees the Investment Advisors who work in each of the SDCCU branch locations. With over 30 years of experience in the Investment Services industry, Robert’s experiences range from Morgan Stanley to Wells Fargo Investment Services and Union Bank Investments. Over the last 20 years, he has been managing investment programs to ensure outstanding client services, sales, due diligence and compliance. Robert has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and a Master’s degree in Executive Leadership from University of San Diego. Along with a multitude of financial licenses, Robert completed the Certified Investment Management Analyst Program through the Wharton School of Business.

The webinar is part of Financial Wellness Wednesdays, an ongoing program hosted by SDCCU to help provide the community access to free financial wellness information. For a complete list of upcoming Financial Wellness Wednesdays webinars, visit sdccu.com/fww.

San Diego County Credit Union is San Diego’s largest locally-owned financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. SDCCU has assets of $9 billion, over 425,000 customers, more than 40 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-FREE ATMs. SDCCU provides breakthrough banking products that meet the demands of today’s lifestyle and delivers banking services that save customers money. SDCCU is leading the way, offering FREE Checking with eStatements, SDCCU mobile banking, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa® credit cards and business banking services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, visit www.sdccu.com.