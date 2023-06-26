San Diego

SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE: NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are ‘Supporting our Schools' with SDCCU's Stuff the Bus and the San Diego County Office of Education

You can make a difference by making a donation today!

DONATE HERE!

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are 'supporting our schools' with SDCCU’s Stuff the Bus and the San Diego County Office of Education! Over 20,000 students in San Diego County experience homelessness. Imagine trying to learn without necessities like pencils or notebooks. Help raise money for these students so they are ready to learn with the supplies they need!

This year, in addition to the online collection, the community can also make a monetary donation at any San Diego Jersey Mike's location. To find the closest Jersey Mike's location near you click HERE.

Donate now at any San Diego Jersey Mike’s location or online at sdccu.com/donate.   

Having a backpack and all of the needed back-to-school supplies is essential for success in the school year. A small donation can make a big difference in the life of a student in need. 

What your donation can do:

$20 = 1 Filled Elementary School Backpack

$25 = 1 Filled Middle School Backpack

$100 = Case of Empty Backpacks

$250 = Case of Filled Backpacks, Elementary

$300 = Case of Filled Backpacks, Middle/High

