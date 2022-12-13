San Diego

San Diego's Favorite Holiday Musical Celebrates 25 Landmark Years at The Old Globe

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas Now Playing through December 31, 2022.

The Old Globe is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for its 25th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (Hair) directs San Diego’s yuletide favorite musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch.

The production will run through December 31, 2022, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Tickets are now on sale at: www.TheOldGlobe.org

Photo Credits: Andrew Polec as The Grinch (center) with the Who ensemble in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 2022. Photo by Rich Soublet II. Dr. Seuss Properties TM & © 1957 and 2022 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All Rights Reserved.

