Saturday, January 18: 10:00am-5:00pm
Sunday, January 19: 11:00am-4:00pm
At America’s Favorite Travel Show, you’ll:
- Explore endless vacation options
- Discover over 200+ destinations from around the globe
- Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts
- Meet travel celebrities Cheryl Strayed, Patricia Schultz, Wayne Dunlap and Peter Greenberg
- Attend dozens of educational seminars on the Savvy and Destination Theaters
- Immerse yourself in faraway cultures with song and dance on the Global Beats Stage
- Plus, save big with exclusive show-only deals and trip giveaways
The best part? All of this is included with your ticket. Make the first stop on your next trip the San Diego Travel & Adventure Show – buy your tickets today!
Local
For more information, visit TravelShows.com