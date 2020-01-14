travel

San Diego Travel & Adventure Show

Saturday, January 18: 10:00am-5:00pm
Sunday, January 19: 11:00am-4:00pm

At America’s Favorite Travel Show, you’ll:

  • Explore endless vacation options
  • Discover over 200+ destinations from around the globe
  • Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts
  • Meet travel celebrities Cheryl Strayed, Patricia Schultz, Wayne Dunlap and Peter Greenberg
  • Attend dozens of educational seminars on the Savvy and Destination Theaters
  • Immerse yourself in faraway cultures with song and dance on the Global Beats Stage
  • Plus, save big with exclusive show-only deals and trip giveaways

The best part? All of this is included with your ticket. Make the first stop on your next trip the San Diego Travel & Adventure Show – buy your tickets today!

Local

vaping 40 mins ago

County Leaders to Vote on Vaping, Flavored Tobacco Regulations

NATIONAL CITY Jan 13

CHP ID’s Possible Driver in Deadly Chain-Reaction Crash in National City

For more information, visit TravelShows.com

This article tagged under:

travel
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us