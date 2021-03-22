Launched by the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) in 2016, the San Diego Promise provides unparalleled access to community college education by removing financial barriers and providing wrap around support. The San Diego Promise provides qualified students at San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges with a free community college education, offers grants to those who demonstrate financial need to offset the cost of textbooks and instructional supplies, and engages all students in a learning community promoting academic success.



Leveraging funds provided by the state of California, and with the support of generous donors, the San Diego Promise is ensuring that no student is denied access to a high-quality education due to lack of resources. The San Diego Promise has grown from helping 186 to more than 4,000 students each year.

