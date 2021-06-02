SAN DIEGO PRIDE ANNOUNCES 2021 ADAPTATIONS

Pride Event Details:

The details such as time, location, capacity, and entertainment content for Pride 2021’s limited-capacity in-person events will be announced the first week of June. If public health guidance allows, capacity at these events may increase as the date of each event approaches.

She Fest: July 10, 2021

Annual LGBTQ+ woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women.

Light Up the Cathedral: 7pm, July 14, 2021

Annual LGBTQ Interfaith Celebration in partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral.

Spirit of Stonewall Rally: 6pm, July 16, 2021

Annual Rally honoring our movement’s origins, celebrating those who are leading the way, and calling our community to action around some of our most pressing issues.

Virtual Pride 5K: Date Range TBA

Annual Run/Walk hosted by San Diego Front Runners & Walkers raising funds for San Diego Pride and the Sunburst Youth Housing Project.

Pride Live: July 17, 2021

Our second virtual Pride celebration showcasing our community organizations, volunteers, leaders, elected officials, businesses, and entertainers that make Pride possible every year.

Pride Community Events: July 17-18, 2021

Smaller, diverse in-person community Pride celebrations spread across San Diego County.

