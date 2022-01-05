Walk For Animals

San Diego Humane Society Walk for Animals

SATURDAY, MAY 7, 2022 AT 7 AM – 11 AM

The Walk for Animals – San Diego is back! We’ll be joining together in person on Saturday, May 7 at NTC Park at Liberty Station for all of your favorite Walk traditions, including: delicious pancakes, a vendor village, live music, doggie activities and adorable, adoptable pups. And that’s not all! Sign up today at sdhumane.org/sdwalk, and qualify for early bird pricing when you register before March 31stThank you for helping to create a more humane San Diego.

We can’t wait to walk together again.#InspireCompassion#SDWalkForAnimals


