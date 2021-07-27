San Diego Humane Society 35th Annual Fur Ball

Each year, the Fur Ball is a special opportunity to celebrate our compassion for animals and the people who love them. It’s also one of our most important fundraisers of the year!

Please mark your calendars for our 35th annual Fur Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2.

We look forward to joining together to celebrate our shared compassion for animals with an evening under the stars. While we are optimistic that the Fur Ball will be an in-person event, we will continue to evaluate based on the safety and comfort our guests and will share additional information as the event nears.

For more information, please email furball@sdhumane.org