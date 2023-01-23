SAN DIEGO HOME IMPROVEMENT EXPO at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Jan 28 & 29

The San Diego Home Improvement Expo comes to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for a two-day extravaganza of hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts—all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

The Show focuses on San Diego-area experts, services, products, and businesses. Attendees find everything they need to save time and money improving, refreshing, or remodeling their home and outdoor surroundings—from the latest in appliances to garden lighting, from BBQs to security systems, from baths to sunrooms.

Everything at the Show is included in the Free Admission.

Show Hours: Saturday, Jan 28, 10am-5pm; and Sunday, Jan 29, 10am-4pm

