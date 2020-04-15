SAN DIEGO BLOOD BANK ISSUES CALL FOR RECOVERED COVID-19 PATIENTS TO DONATE PLASMA; BLOOD SUPPLY STABLE

Thanks to community response to the plea for blood donation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the blood supply is currently stable both locally and across the nation. San Diego Blood Bank has issued a call for recovered COVID-19 patients, as they may be eligible to donate “convalescent plasma” to help treat patients fighting the virus.

While COVID-19 has no proven treatment, plasma taken from those who have recovered may help patients currently fighting the virus. This is because the plasma has developed antibodies against the virus.

“Hospitals are reaching out to us on a daily basis for convalescent plasma,” said David Wellis, CEO, San Diego Blood Bank. “If anyone has recovered from the virus, we are calling on them to join us in helping patients in critical condition fight COVID-19.”

San Diego Blood Bank has created a form where people can submit their contact information to be qualified for convalescent plasma donation.

Individuals can donate convalescent plasma if they have a confirmed positive laboratory test and no symptoms for the last 28 days. People with a subsequent confirmed negative test can donate after 14 days of symptom resolution. People are encouraged to fill out the form even if they have not yet been tested.

To submit contact information to be qualified as a convalescent plasma donor, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org/donateplasma. Donors will also need to meet routine donor screening criteria.

There are other ways to support San Diego Blood Bank during this important time:

· Make an appointment for a future donation (3-4 weeks). While supplies are currently stable, blood will be needed throughout the pandemic and beyond. O blood types most needed.



· Make a financial donation towards freezer technology that would allow SDBB to freeze a 5-6 day-supply of type O and rare blood types.

To make an appointment or financial donation, visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org. Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh a minimum of 114 pounds and be in general good health.