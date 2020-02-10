Route 78 Rotary Presents the 7th Annual Mariachi Festival

Route 78 Rotary is proud to present their 7th Annual Mariachi Festival with featured artists, the three-time Emmy Award-Winning, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea.

This annual festival draws Mariachi fans from San Marcos, Escondido, Carlsbad, Vista, Oceanside, San Diego, and as far away as Corona, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Covina, and El Centro.

The fun begins at 12:30 p.m. with the popular Tacos & Tequila Reception at the Sculpture Courtyard of Center for the Arts Museum in Escondido with the smell of sizzling carnitas, and carne asada tacos on open-grills wafting across the grounds of the Center for the Arts.

The Mariachi Concert takes place at 3 p.m. in the beautiful 1500-seat at the beautiful performing arts Concert Hall.

Buy Tickets

VIP tickets ($100) include Tacos & Tequila event preceding the show @ 12:30pm.

Tickets for the show only are $50 in the Upper Orchestra as well as Parterre. Mezzanine and Balconies are $25 per ticket.

Buy tickets online (below), or at the Center ticket office, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.