Route 78 Rotary Club's Annual Mariachi Festival with Mariachi Divas – March 9

Sunday, March 9 at California Center for the Performing Arts - Escondido, CA

The Annual Mariachi Festival and Rotary Club Route 78 Fundraiser returns to Escondido, CA. On Sunday, March 9, the Mariachi Festival takes place at the California Center for the Performing Arts.

The festival will kick off with the very popular VIP Tacos & Tequila reception with the auction of the best tequilas and a silent auction from noon to 2:30pm. Following the reception at 3pm, the concert features Cindy Shea's Mariachi Divas and a performance by local singer, LuMaya, the girl with the BIG voice, and dancers from the Ballet Folklorico of Academia Tierra Caliente, founded and directed by José Jaimes.

Proceeds from the Mariachi Festival and the VIP reception will once again go to support North County nonprofits.

For additional info and tickets, click here!

