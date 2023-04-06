Route 78 Rotary Club's 9th Annual MARIACHI FESTIVAL and John Halcón Scholarship Fundraiser

Returning once again to Escondido, CA is Route 78 Rotary Club’s Annual Mariachi Festival and fundraiser. The 9th Annual Mariachi Festival takes place at the California Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, April 16.

The event begins with the very popular VIP Tacos & Tequila reception and top-shelf tequila and silent auctions from noon to 2:30pm. The reception is followed by the Mariachi concert from 3 - 5:30pm and features the 11-time GRAMMY nominated Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. The concert also features LuMaya the little girl with the BIG voice, and the Ballet Folklórico dancers of Tierra Caliente Academy, directed by José Jaimes.

This year’s Mariachi Festival has special meaning to Route 78 Rotary Club members. "This year we kick off the John Halcón Scholarship. John and his wife María de la Luz Reyes were founding members, educators, mentors, and the godparents of the Mariachi Festival. Because of the work they and members of Route 78 Rotary Club have done over the years, many North County nonprofits and residents have received funds for education, food and shelter,” said Héctor Ericksen, Mariachi Festival Chair.

Proceeds from the Mariachi Festival and the VIP reception will once again go to support North County nonprofits and to establish the inaugural John Halcón Scholarship.

