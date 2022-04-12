Red Shoe Day is back in person!

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I register myself or my group for Red Shoe Day?

You can register here: Red Shoe Day Registration!

When is the deadline to register?

Register before May 20, 2022 to pick up supplies during our Supply Pick-Up days on May 20 and May 21 at the Ronald McDonald House. Any registrations after those dates will need to schedule a time to pick up supplies.

Where is my intersection ?

After registering a team, a member of the Ronald McDonald House staff will reach out to confirm your desired location and specific intersection. If you do not hear from a staff member within a week, please contact Halle Aiken at (858) 598-2447.

What will we do on June 2nd?

Your team will meet at your intersection and review the safety slides provided by RMCH-SD. You will then spread out in groups of at least 2 at the intersection and collect donations from passing morning commuters. Have fun and be safe!

What Red Shoe Day supplies are provided to me?

Team captains will pick up supplies on May 20 and 21, 2022 at San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House located at 2929 Children’s Way SD, CA 92123. Each team will receive enough Red Shoe Day signs, boots, and canisters to collect donations. Each volunteer will receive their own Red Shoe Day T-shirt.

How can I donate to Red Shoe Day if I don’t have the opportunity on my morning commute?

You can donate online here, via Venmo at @RMHC-SD Donations, or by mailing a check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego at 2929 Children’s Way, San Diego, CA 92123.

When can we see the results?

Results will be announced the week after Red Shoe Day. We will also email results to all volunteers after the event.