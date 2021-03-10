Red Shoe Day

Red Shoe Day is going online again in 2021!

We are grateful for your past support and look forward to another incredible Red Shoe Day!

Thank you to our incredible 2020 Red Shoe Day teams and volunteers who raised money and awareness at your virtual "intersections". 

Through your efforts, our virtual Red Shoe Day raised $116,510 in 2020!!

Each gift represents an individual, family, or company that has been touched by a child's medical crisis, or otherwise know the vital importance of keeping families close when every moment matters.

Red Shoe Day
