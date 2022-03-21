Rallying to Mitigate National Blood Crisis

TerraPro Solutions and Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving the Pacific Southwest, to Host San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drive.

The San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drive will be held on Friday, March 25th, from 10:00am to 3:30pm at the Better Business Bureau, 4747 Viewridge Ave., San Diego, CA 92123. The public is encouraged to donate.

The U.S. has a national blood crisis. The San Diego Blood Bank and blood banks across the country are experiencing a major decline in donor turnout. These collection challenges have disrupted blood supply, resulting in alarmingly low inventories of blood products for our community.

Every donation saves lives. Anyone considering donating blood can visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org or call 619-400-8251. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.



