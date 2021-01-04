Project Innovation Returns! Learn More and Preview 2021 Application

Is your non-profit working to create positive change in your local community? Presented by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation in partnership with NBC and Telemundo stations in 11 markets, Project Innovation is strengthening our communities by providing funding to local non-profit organizations that are solving everyday problems. In 2021, this station will award $315,000 to exceptional non-profit programs that are addressing local community issues in an innovative way.

Preview the application here.

From Jan. 8, 2021, to Feb.12, 2021, this station will accept applications for Project Innovation grants in the four (4) categories described below:

GRANT CATEGORIES:

Culture of Inclusion - Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment.

Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is committed to supporting the interests and needs of our diverse communities.

APPLY

Review the eligibility requirements to ensure your organization falls within the guidelines before completing the application.

Submit an application online here. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 8, 2021 until 7:59 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.