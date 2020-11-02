NUTCRACKER DRIVE-IN WITH SAN DIEGO BALLET

San Diego Ballet Company will present an outdoor matinee of The Nutcracker, enchanting playgoers with sugarplum fairies, leaping cossacks and flurries of snowflakes underneath the San Diego sky. Transforming a corridor of the Liberty Station neighborhood into a pop-up theater, the drive-in format will allow families to revel in this hour-long classical production with comfort and safety in mind. The al fresco auditorium will accommodate 30 parking spots per show, with two rows of offset parking to optimize views of the elevated stage. Passengers are encouraged to bring portable chairs, blankets and other cozy necessities to spectate “tailgate-style” in a dedicated parking spot located directly in front of each vehicle. Audience members are also encouraged to support local, neighborhood restaurants in bringing in outside food and beverage.

For more information head to: https://libertystation.com/events/salute-the-season/nutcracker