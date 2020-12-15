Virtual 5k

NBSD MLK Virtual 5k

Virtual Run

For more information click here.

Join Naval Base San Diego in remembering Martin Luther King Jr's legacy with this virtual 5k! The rules are simple:

1) Track your 5k with a GPS Tracking App.

2) Submit a screenshot of the run to the race directors email billiebechtel.mwr@gmail.com

3) Pick up your t-shirt! All shirts will be from previous runs. 

Top 3 male and female finishers will receive a swag bag with prizes. All prizes will be picked up at the Admiral Prout Field House Gym on Naval Base San Diego. Please let me know if you have any questions.  

Virtual 5k
