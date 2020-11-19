NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Providing Help For the Hungry

Donate Here

To support families in need, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are teaming up with Ralphs and Food 4 Less supermarkets throughout the county to help feed the hungry with the “Help for the Hungry” donation drive November 23rd to December 20th.

Your gift is helping Feeding San Diego meet the increased need for food assistance in the community. Together, we can ensure access to nutrition for children and families during devastating school and business closures, wage loss, and economic uncertainty.

Through Dec. 20, you can donate a number of ways:

Donate $1, $5, $10 or more at Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores upon checkout

Thank you for your commitment to serving people in need.