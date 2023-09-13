San Diego

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Announce that 3,180 Pets were Adopted from Local Shelters during the 2023 ‘Clear the Shelters' Campaign

Annual Campaign Has Now Resulted In More Than 1 Million Adoptions Nationwide Since 2015

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are excited to announce that 3,180 pets were adopted from area animal shelters during its 2023 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation initiative from Aug. 1 to 30. Thank you San Diego!

NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters has now surpassed the one million all-time adoptions milestone nationwide since its 2015 inception. This year, the campaign helped more than 157,000 pets find new homes and raised more than $575,000 for shelters across the country.

The 2023 Clear The Shelters campaign featured online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner, which hosted the fundraising campaign, built courtesy of Fundraise Up, an online donation platform that helps nonprofits grow revenue. Virtual pet adoptions also returned for a fifth consecutive campaign through the WeRescue app.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language DesocuparlosAlbergues.com for more information, or follow Clear The Shelters on social media at:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

San Diegopetsclear the sheltersCommunity
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us