NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Announce that 3,180 Pets were Adopted from Local Shelters during the 2023 ‘Clear the Shelters' Campaign

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are excited to announce that 3,180 pets were adopted from area animal shelters during its 2023 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation initiative from Aug. 1 to 30. Thank you San Diego!

NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters has now surpassed the one million all-time adoptions milestone nationwide since its 2015 inception. This year, the campaign helped more than 157,000 pets find new homes and raised more than $575,000 for shelters across the country.

The 2023 Clear The Shelters campaign featured online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner, which hosted the fundraising campaign, built courtesy of Fundraise Up, an online donation platform that helps nonprofits grow revenue. Virtual pet adoptions also returned for a fifth consecutive campaign through the WeRescue app.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language DesocuparlosAlbergues.com for more information, or follow Clear The Shelters on social media at: