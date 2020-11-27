NBC 7 and T20 Kick Off Toys for Tots Drive

To find a local UPS Store Toy Drop Off Location near you click here.

Every year NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 join forces with Toys For Tots for our annual Toys For Tots donation drive. The Marines will still be accepting physical toys that are collected at all UPS Store locations but dollar donations are also appreciated, especially this year. Financial donations allow the Marines to buy toys at a discount, in bulk, and pre-sort them based on need since they will not have outside volunteers this year.

We know 2020 has been a challenging year for nearly everyone, but we are still determined to give a toy to every child in need this Christmas.

Here is how you can donate to Toys for Tots this year:

You can drop off your new unwrapped toy at all UPS Store locations. Click here for a drop off location near you.

Donate online here.

When donating consider donating a toy or item for a pre-teen or teenager as they are groups in need of donated items. Some ideas for this age group range from hand-held electronics to board games, bath gift sets, backpacks, sporting equipment or hair dryers/straighteners.