Multicultural Health Foundation and San Diego County Team Up to Host Free Webinar Addressing Vaccine FAQs, Concerns of Black and African American Community

Multicultural Health Foundation, a nonprofit committed to bringing health justice and wellness to the multicultural communities of San Diego, is encouraging the public to attend “Don’t Hesitate to Vaccinate," a free webinar on Thursday, January 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Jade Hindmon will facilitate the discussion between three leading medical experts about frequently asked questions and discredit common misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Panelists include:

Dr. Wilma Wooten , public health officer and director of Public Health Services in the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency

Dr. Rodney Hood , president, Multicultural Health Foundation; chair, San Diego COVID-19 Equity Task Force; member, California and Western States Scientific Safety Vaccine Work Group; tri-chair, San Diego County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Advisory Committee; past president, National Medical Association

Dr. Jamal Gwathney, clinical director, metropolitan correctional officer, San Diego Federal Bureau of Prisons and nation public health officer to United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Officer

Dr. Hood and Gwathney have been vaccinated, and will speak about their experience, including Dr. Gwathney’s participation in the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine trial.

To register for the webinar, visit bit.ly/vaccinatewebinar. For more information and resources on COVID-19, visit blackcovidfacts.org.

The webinar is part of the Together Against COVID campaign hosted by Multicultural Health Foundation, Live Well San Diego and is funded by the County of San Diego.