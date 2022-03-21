For 38 years, Mission Fed ArtWalk has celebrated both visual and performing arts in San Diego. We believe art has the power to connect communities, cultivate new artistic talent and create a better quality of life for all through cultural enrichment.

On April 30 & May 1, artwork will fill the Little Italy neighborhood. Thousands of attendees come to view and purchase artwork, enjoy live music performances, and participate in interactive art experiences. Little Italy is an ideal backdrop for this two day festival. As San Diego’s most popular dining destination, plan to dine at one of the districts fabulous eateries.

All ArtWalk San Diego events benefit our arts education non-profit partner, ArtReach. The organization brings high quality art lessons into schools that have no other resources for art education. Since 2007, ArtReach has served more than 30,000 students, county-wide.

New this year: San Diego’s Gator by the Bay festival will host a stage in the Piazza della Famiglia, featuring all things New Orleans.



The open air event features enhanced cleaning protocols, and participants are asked to abide by any public health guidelines that are in effect at the time of the festival.

Artist Applications are available for Mission Fed ArtWalk.

