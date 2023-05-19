MiraCosta College Latino Book & Family Festival

Empowering Latino Futures, a 501c3 located in Fallbrook is hosting the 71st Latino Book & Family Festival at Mira Costa College's main campus on Saturday, June 10th 10-4pm.

Enjoy over 100 booths split into 7 Villages: Health, Education, Children's, Author, Financial, Entertainment and Food.

This year's 2 keynote speakers are Award Winning Author Reyna Grande and local downtown hero and Executive Director of Operation Hope, Jimmy Figueroa.

Live music, food, entertainment, books and more!

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Plus, 3 workshops during the day: a financial workshop hosted by New York Life; a Health workshop and an Education workshop. Plus, 20+ Award Winning Authors talking about their latest books!

Saturday, June 10

10am-4pm

Mira Costa College

1 Barnard Drive

Oceanside, CA 92056

More information: http://www.lbff.us