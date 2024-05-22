MiraCosta College Latino Book & Family Festival

Empowering Latino Futures, a 501c3 located in Fallbrook is hosting the annual Latino Book & Family Festival at Mira Costa College's main campus on Saturday, June 8 from 10-4pm.

Enjoy over 100 booths split into 7 Villages: Health, Education, Children's, Author, Financial, Entertainment and Food.

This year's keynote speakers are Dr Beatriz Villareal, Luis Valdez and Victor Villasenor.

Live music, food, entertainment, books and more!

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Plus, workshops during the day and award-winning authors talking about their latest books!

Saturday, June 8

10am-4pm

Mira Costa College

1 Barnard Drive

Oceanside, CA 92056

More information: http://www.lbff.us