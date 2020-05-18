Memorial Day San Diego LIVE Virtual Simulcast Commemoration

Memorial Day is a little more than a week away and you have an opportunity to pay tribute to servicemembers and veterans virtually because public ceremonies have been cancelled because of COVID-19.

The USS Midway Museum, Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial, and Fort Rosecrans and Miramar National Cemeteries are holding a joint service online. The live stream will take you to ceremonies at the four locations including a wreath laying ceremony at Fort. Rosecrans National Cemetery.

To observe and pay tribute you can watch the live stream from 9am to 10am on a link found on the USS Midway Museum’s website. For more information go to: Sandiegomemorialdaylive.com