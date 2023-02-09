Mean Girls The Musical, Playing at The San Diego Civic Theatre, February 28 – March 5, 2023

The first national tour of Mean Girls— the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Sonia Friedman - based on the hit film—arrives to San Diego on February 28.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Tickets will be available at the Civic Theatre’s Box Office, Ticketmaster, and online at BroadwaySD.com. To purchase tickets, click here!

For information about the Musical, click here!