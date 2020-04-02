MEAL PICK-UP LOCATIONS FOR CHILDREN

San Diego Unified Food and Nutrition Services will be conducting a drive thru / walk-up distribution of daily prepared meals, free of charge.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) no longer requires children to be present at the school sites for pick-up, but a student ID and/or photo of the child/children will need to be shown during food pick-up.

There will be no congregate feeding; all food is to be taken and consumed offsite. See social distancing guidelines to stay safe. For pre-cooked frozen meals, see our frozen foods information sheet.

Meal distribution times for all locations will be from Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Current Serving locations:

Additional non-district serving locations: