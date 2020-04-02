MEAL PICK-UP LOCATIONS FOR CHILDREN

San Diego Unified Food and Nutrition Services will be conducting a drive thru / walk-up distribution of daily prepared meals, free of charge.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) no longer requires children to be present at the school sites for pick-up, but a student ID and/or photo of the child/children will need to be shown during food pick-up.
There will be no congregate feeding; all food is to be taken and consumed offsite. See social distancing guidelines to stay safe. For pre-cooked frozen meals, see our frozen foods information sheet.
Meal distribution times for all locations will be from Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Current Serving locations:
- Clark Middle - 4388 Thorn St, San Diego, CA 92105
- Cherokee Point Elementary - 3735 38th St, San Diego, CA 92105
- Sherman Elementary School - 301 22nd St, San Diego, CA 92102
- Zamorano Fine Arts Academy - 2655 Casey St, San Diego, CA 92139
- Kearny High School - 1954 Komet Way, San Diego, CA 92111
- Walker Elementary School - 9225 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA 92126
- Farb Middle - 4880 La Cuenta Dr, San Diego, CA 92124
- O' Farrell Charter School - 6130 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114
- Porter Elementary North - 445 S 47th St, San Diego, CA 92113
- Chollas Mead Elementary, 4525 Market St, San Diego, CA 92102
- Perkins K-8, 1770 Main St, San Diego, CA 92113
- Ibarra Elementary School, 4877 Orange Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
- Horton Elementary School, 5050 Guymon St, San Diego CA 92102
- Garfield Elementary School - 4487 Oregon St, San Diego, CA 92116
- Oak Park Elementary School - 2606 54th St, San Diego, CA 92105
- Cesar Chavez Elementary School - 1404 S 40th St, San Diego, CA 92113
Additional non-district serving locations:
- Albert Einstein AcademyMiddle School - 458 26th St, San Diego, CA 92102 (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., M-F)