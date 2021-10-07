Making Strides of San Diego

What You Need to Know

Making Strides has always been more than just a walk, it’s a movement. We are making it easier for anyone, anywhere to make an impact. We know the future can be free from breast cancer. We’re asking you to join the movement and sign up to save lives.

We cannot wait to see our registered participants on Sunday, October 17, 2021. but first, we have a few guidelines in place to keep everyone safe! Making Strides might look different this year but our passion and commitment to fight cancer is unchanged. The health and safety of all our guests and participants is our number one goal. Please see below for important details which will continue to be updated based on our unique needs and review the COVID-19 Waiver.

If you are feeling sick or have been recently exposed to someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, you should stay home. People who have underlying health conditions or taking medications that weaken the immune system should talk to their healthcare provider before attending large gatherings. We appreciate your understanding and if you are unable to attend, we hope you will continue to support our mission by donating here. For more information CLICK HERE!