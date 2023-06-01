Make-A-Wish San Diego to Grant Milestone 5000th Wish with the San Diego Padres

Make-A-Wish San Diego has granted thousands of life-changing wishes for nearly 40 years, and with the help of their long-standing partner, the San Diego Padres, the chapter will be granting its 5000th wish.

Six-year-old Eric, who is battling a brain tumor, loves baseball. He also loves watching his favorite team, the San Diego Padres and shared his “dream” would be to meet them. On June 15th, Eric’s heartfelt wish of meeting his baseball heroes, will be coming true. Since Eric is working to regain mobility that was lost due to treatment, his physical therapy sessions have been focused on getting him strong enough to walk on the field for his MLB debut. Knowing his wish will come true is motivating him to get stronger, demonstrating the power of hope that a wish brings to a child dealing with a critical illness.

If you’d like to participate in their milestone celebration at the Padres game on June 15th, tickets in the Make-A-Wish sections are still available for purchase. Thanks to the Padres Foundation, all donations made in honor of the 5000th wish will be matched (up to $125,000) to have twice the impact on wish granting.

Feeling inspired to help grant the next 5,000 wishes? Please consider making a donation today at sandiego.wish.org/5000.

About Make-A-Wish® San Diego

Make-A-Wish San Diego creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in San Diego and Imperial Counties. Since its inception in 1983, the San Diego chapter has granted nearly 5,000 wishes to children in our community. At Make-A-Wish, the goal is simple: provide children and their families with a life-affirming experience in the midst of a very challenging time. A wish has the power to change a child’s mental state, provide desperately-needed respite for a family, and allow the child’s and his/her family to experience a sense of normalcy. We serve children from all areas of both San Diego and Imperial Counties and our demographics span every socio-economic and ethnic demographic. No eligible child is ever turned away, and a family’s financial status, race, or religion has no bearing on whether or not a child will receive a wish. For more information about Make-A-Wish San Diego, visit us online at www.sandiego.wish.org.