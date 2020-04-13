Live Nation has launched: Crew Nation & Live From Home

Crew Nation is a global relief fund for the crew members / behind the scenes staff who make concerts possible.

Live Nation has donated $5M and will match up to another $5M.

People can buy merch, donate directly, or simply help get the message out by sharing this information.

www.livenation.com/CrewNation

Copy: Crew members are the backbone of the live music industry. Live shows would not be possible without these incredible people behind the scenes of each and every concert. Live Nation is extending a helping hand to those workers who need it the most by creating the Crew Nation Fund. Live Nation will match all donations dollar for dollar, up to $10 million. Visit livenation.com/crewnation to donate or buy merch to support the cause now.



Live From Home is a virtual hub featuring artist’s live streams, new music, etc in order to keep fans connected to their favorite artists and vice versa.