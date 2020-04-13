music

Live Nation has launched: Crew Nation & Live From Home

Crew Nation is a global relief fund for the crew members / behind the scenes staff who make concerts possible.

Live Nation has donated $5M and will match up to another $5M.

People can buy merch, donate directly, or simply help get the message out by sharing this information.

Live From Home is a virtual hub featuring artist’s live streams, new music, etc in order to keep fans connected to their favorite artists and vice versa.

musicLive NationCrew Nation
