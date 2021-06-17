Juneteenth Celebrations

For over 50 years San Diego has been celebrating Juneteenth as an annual event to celebrate African American History and Culture as well as an educational opportunity for the San Diego community.

As we prepare to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend here are some local events.

JUNETEENTH 2021 HEALING THE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL - Join us for the Cooper Family Foundation Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19th from 11:00 am- 4:00 pm at Memorial Park, 2975 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego 92113. Come by the booth and spread the word about the NAACP! We also need volunteers for the booth. If interested, please send an email to juneteenth@sandiegonaacp.org. See you there!! http://www.cfjuneteenth.com/events.html

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION VIRTUAL 5K - On Friday, June 19th, 2021, join the We Are Run Series and Fit, Black, and Educated, Inc. for our annual Juneteenth Celebration Virtual 5k run/walk/bike. Proceeds from registration will directly support the nonprofit, Fit, Black, and Educated, Inc. (FBE) to create programming/events focused on fitness, health and wellness, financial literacy, civic engagement, and Black history for military and civilian families in the San Diego community. For more information about Fit, Black, and Educated, Inc., please visit www.fitblackandeducated.org

JUNETEENTH WELLNESS FESTIVAL - Mark your calendars for The First Annual Juneteenth Wellness Festival presented by @theyogabus.co. This is the perfect day to dedicate yourself to uplifting the Black Community, exploring creativity, educating on wellness, fostering togetherness and, of course, CELEBRATING life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Saturday, June 19, 2021 10:00 AM 8:00 PM. InterContinental San Diego 901 Bayfront Court San Diego, CA, 92101. www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-wellness-festival-tickets-156761873985

JUNETEENTH 2021 IN BALBOA PARK - Artists 4 Black Lives SD and Black in PUSD present a day of art, activism and allyship. This Juneteenth celebration is a space for local artists to raise their voices against racism and prejudice. It begins at 1 p.m. at Pepper Grove Park in Balboa Park. Find details at instagram.com/artists4blacklivessd.

SAY IT LOUD 2021 JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL - The San Diego Black Artist Collective announces the Say It Loud 2021 Juneteenth Festival in partnership with several San Diego theaters! Join us for a seven-day celebration uplifting the nuances of the Black experience through art for Juneteenth. The San Diego Black Artist Collective in partnership with New Village Arts, La Jolla Playhouse, Moxie Theatre, Diversionary Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre, and The Old Globe! www.sdblackartistcollective.com/sayitloud

BENEFIT EVENT FOR AFRO-MEXICANS IN COSTA CHICA - On Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2pm CST/ 3pm EST/ 12 pm PST, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Task Force of Southfield, Michigan, will host a Virtual "Juneteenth Benefit Event for Afro-Mexicans in Costa Chica," the region in Guererro and Oaxaca that has the largest population. Listen to this message from Ms. Faira Glenn, President, and Dorothy Dean, Esq., the legal advisor for the foundation. US citizens can make tax-deductible donations to help send health necessities, food, and educational supplies. Click HERE on June 19th to watch the event live from across the Americas.

These are just a few of the events happening around town. Head to https://www.juneteenthsandiego.net/ for more information on other great events.