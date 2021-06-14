The Cooper Family has led the celebration of Juneteenth in San Diego for over 50 years. Sidney Cooper Sr. who was a businessman and pillar in the African-American community led the charge in the recognition of Juneteenth. He continued to be Juneteenth's biggest fan until he passed away. The Cooper Family continues in his spirit by keeping the recognition and celebration of this historic day in the forefront of the San Diego community. It is our intention to make this day the biggest celebration in the city of San Diego.

Join us for the Cooper Family Foundation Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19th from 11:00 am- 4:00 pm at Memorial Park, 2975 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego 92113. Come by the booth and spread the word about the NAACP! We also need volunteers for the booth. If interested, please send an email to juneteenth@sandiegonaacp.org. See you there!!http://www.cfjuneteenth.com/events.html