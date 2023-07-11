Join NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 at San Diego Pride Parade and Pride Festival

Hillcrest is going all out for San Diego Pride festivities, which include the parade, festival and many celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community.

As cheerful as the festivities are, they serve as a reminder of tireless fights for LGBTQ+ rights in the city and beyond – simultaneously celebrating victories made while paying homage to those who lost their lives to prejudice.

While LGBTQ+ members and allies celebrate Pride Month in June, San Diego's biggest festivities for the occasion occur in July.

San Diego Pride Parade - July 15

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 300,000 people.

Join your fellow San Diegans and enjoy colorful floats, celebrating and honoring the LGBTQ community.

Cheer on the NBC 7 & Telemundo team as our float parades by with whimsy decor, live music and more!

Saturday, July 15, 2023 @ 10 AM

The parade begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave. and Normal St., proceeds west on University Ave., turns south on 6th Ave., turns left onto Balboa Dr. and ends at Quince Dr.

Route Length: 1.5 miles

San Diego Pride Festival - July 15

It’s your time to be OUT and PROUD! The Pride Festival is San Diego’s largest event highlighting the best in LGBTQ entertainment, interactive exhibits, cultural presentations, and community resources.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun giveaways & to say hello to our team!

Saturday, July 15, 2023 @ 11 AM – 10 PM

Marston Point, Balboa Park (6th Ave & Laurel St)

Take a look below to see what events lead up to the highly anticipated San Diego Pride Parade and Festival.

Wednesday, July 12

Light Up the Cathedral – 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

Thursday, July 13

Pride Block Party – 4 to 11 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, located at 1500 University Ave.

Friday, July 14

Saturday, July 15

Sunday, July 16

San Diego Pride Festival (day 2) – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Marston Point in Balboa Park

Queertopia presents Lez in Waterland– 12 to 7 p.m. at Andaz San Diego

To see a full calendar of what San Diego Pride has in store & more details, click here.