Celebrate the spring season as the cherry blossoms return to San Diego at the Japanese Friendship Garden (JFG) in Balboa Park! During the whole month of March, guests visiting JFG in person will be able to enjoy the upper and lower areas featuring koi ponds, bonsai and hanami — appreciating the beauty of cherry blossom flowers. For those unable to make their way to JFG, virtual programs will also be scheduled throughout the month of March for everyone to enjoy! Use the menu below to view additional details on general JFG FAQs and what to expect from this year's Cherry Blossom Season!

Keeping the safety of all guests and JFG staff in mind, safety policies in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic will be updated regularly to reflect current restrictions and guidelines from the State of California and San Diego County governments. Please note that by visiting the JFG, guests assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. JFG does not provide any essential services during a state of emergency or pandemic. JFG encourages everyone to educate themselves and follow the guidelines and policies set by national health organizations, the State, and the County they reside in. We ask all visitors planning to visit JFG in person view our current COVID-19 safety policies.

ADDRESS AND HOURS

2215 Pan American Road. E

San Diego, CA 92101

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Daily | 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

* Last admission at 5:00 PM

** Early closure dates can be found here.

JFG’s main entrance is off of Pan American Road East with the closest parking lot being the Organ Pavilion parking lot off of Park Boulevard and President’s Way. For further information on directions and public transportation to JFG, please click here!

T: 619.232.2721

E: jfgsd@gmail.com