Hot Chocolate 15K

Hot Chocolate 15K/5K:San Diego

The Hot Chocolate 15K/5K series is back LIVE for the 2021/2022 season! Join the chocolate movement that's taking over the country.

This race has it all - two distances, premium swag and a post-race chocolate experience like no other. And, for the second year in a row, we're proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to help end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.


To learn more about or purchase tickets for our San Diego event, visit: hotchocolate15k.com/city/san-diego

Date: March 20, 2022
Time: 6:45a.m.
Cost: $39/5k, $59/15k
Location: Petco Park

Ticket Prices increase after Jan. 10, 2022

For more information on this event and race ticket purchases please visit HERE!

