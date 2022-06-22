Help NBC 7 & T20 Give Kids ‘Fuel for Summer'

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are teaming up with Feeding San Diego to help feed children and families facing hunger through the Fuel for Summer campaign now through July 31st.

Children across San Diego County deserve to have the nutrition they need to grow and thrive over the summer months and beyond. Increase cost of food and rising gas prices are causing families to make tough choices. No one should go hungry. Join us and help ensure children have the fuel they need.



Feeding San Diego is working with local school districts and hosting large-scale food distributions throughout the county to provide food assistance for children and families facing hunger.

With your support, Fuel for Summer will provide vital nutrition for children and their families at a time when so many things are uncertain.

Ensure that children across San Diego County can access the nutrition they need to grow and thrive over the summer months and beyond.

If you’re looking for additional support during the summer months, view a list of all summer 2022 meal sites here.