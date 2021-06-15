Help NBC 7 & T20 Give Kids ‘Fuel for Summer'

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are teaming up with Feeding San Diego to help feed children and families facing hunger through the Fuel for Summer campaign now through August 8th.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Children across San Diego County deserve to have the nutrition they need to grow and thrive over the summer months and beyond. Due to COVID-19, the need is more urgent than ever before. Join us and help ensure children have the fuel they need.

Feeding San Diego is working with local school districts and hosting large-scale food distributions throughout the county to provide food assistance for children and families facing hunger.

With your support, Fuel for Summer will provide vital nutrition for children and their families at a time when so many things are uncertain.

Ensure that children across San Diego County can access the nutrition they need to grow and thrive over the summer months and beyond.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.