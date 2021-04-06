Cinco De Mayo 2021

Fiesta Old Town Cinco De Mayo 2021

Saturday May 1st and Sunday May 2nd 10AM to 6PM

Grab your familia and head over to historic Old Town to spice up your weekend for the FREE Fiesta Old Town Mercado – a Cinco de Mayo artisan mercado and dining extravaganza

As you journey through lanes of mini-tiendas (stores) you will find colorful trinkets, masterful arts & crafts and yummy cuisines. This bustling Mercado will burst with dynamic energy and flavors as the community collaborates to bring vitality back to the beloved streets of Old Town, the site of the first Spanish settlement on the U.S. West Coast featuring Mexican lore and historical sites, colorful shops and eclectic restaurants.

Make sure to visit the participating Old Town restaurants for drink and food specials all weekend long – Saturday, and Sunday. Ole! Participants will offer food & drink specials featuring your favorite beer, tequila and flavored liqueurs. You can anticipate lots of extra entertainment and a lively atmosphere to boot!  For more information CLICK HERE.

