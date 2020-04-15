Feeding San Diego

FEEDING SAN DIEGO LAUNCHES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ARMED SERVICES YMCA TO INCREASE MEAL DELIVERY FOR MILITARY CHILDREN AND TEENS

Feeding San Diego launched a new partnership with Armed Services YMCA to address the rising demand for hunger-relief services throughout San Diego County. Children and teens will receive free, hot lunch through a drive-through distribution at Armed Services YMCA every Wednesday at 12:30 PM. Participating households must register online in advance. Meals are kid-friendly and nutritious, like whole-grain pizzas, homemade macaroni and cheese, and fresh burritos.

WHAT:            
Armed Services YMCA I Feeding San Diego Youth Meal Distribution

WHEN:             
Today, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 12:30 PM
**Every Wednesday thereafter

WHERE:          
3293 Santo Road, San Diego, CA 92124

In addition to the Armed Services YMCA distribution, Feeding San Diego also expanded to serve Dewey Elementary, which serves mostly military families. To learn more about the Feeding Heroes initiative, go to feedingsandiego.org/programs/feeding-heroes/.

Feeding San Diego offers other food assistance at sites throughout San Diego County. Additional community resources are accessible by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211sandiego.org. For more information about Feeding San Diego’s COVID-19 response efforts, go to feedingsandiego.org/coronavirus.

