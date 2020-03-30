Feeding San Diego Distribution Sites

COVID-19 EMERGENCY FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES (List will be updated regularly)

South: Ongoing: Every Tuesday and Thursday | 8:00 AM Community Through Hope Eucalyptus Park 436 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910

North Coastal: Every Thursday | 10:00 AM Brother Benno 3260 Production Ave, Oceanside, CA, 92057

North Inland: Every Friday | 1:30 PM First Congregational Church of Ramona 404 8th St, Ramona, CA 92065

There are NO REQUIREMENTS to accessing any of these food distributions!

For more information: https://feedingsandiego.org/need-help/food-distributions/